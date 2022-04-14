StockNews.com Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 519.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
