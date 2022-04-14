StockNews.com Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 519.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

