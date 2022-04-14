StockNews.com Downgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMX. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

