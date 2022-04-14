StockNews.com Downgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMX. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Shares of FMX stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
