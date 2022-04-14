StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Hold

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
