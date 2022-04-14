StockNews.com Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 9,871,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 81.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

