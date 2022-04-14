StockNews.com Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of HNP opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
