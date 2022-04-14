StockNews.com Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HNP opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

