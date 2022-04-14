StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

LECO stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 110,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 67.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

