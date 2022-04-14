StockNews.com Downgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Hold

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Shares of MODN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,167. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.