StockNews.com Downgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Buy

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OFG. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

