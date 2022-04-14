StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Sell

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.