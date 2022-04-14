StockNews.com Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday.

AOSL traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. 518,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,863. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $314,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

