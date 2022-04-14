StockNews.com Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. 562,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.