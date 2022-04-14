StockNews.com Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Sell

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 749.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 47.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.