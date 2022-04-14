StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

CW stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.63. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $60,896,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 849.6% during the fourth quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 92,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

