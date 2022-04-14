StockNews.com Lowers Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Hold

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDN. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.
RDN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 752,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,406. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02.
Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Radian Group (Get Rating)
Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.
