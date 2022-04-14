StockNews.com Upgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to “Strong-Buy”

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

