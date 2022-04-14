StockNews.com Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Buy

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.19) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.
BP stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
