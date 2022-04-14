StockNews.com Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Buy

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.19) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

BP stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

