StockNews.com Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to “Buy”

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CVCY opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

