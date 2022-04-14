StockNews.com Upgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Hold

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.