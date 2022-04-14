StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MCS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

