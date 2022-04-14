StockNews.com Upgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Strong-Buy

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of -207.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ooma by 460.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ooma by 109.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

