StockNews.com Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Strong-Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
SBLK opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
