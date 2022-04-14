StockNews.com Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Strong-Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

SBLK opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

