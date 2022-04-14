StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

