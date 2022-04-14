StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50.
In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.