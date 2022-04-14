STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SSKN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

