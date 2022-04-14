Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

