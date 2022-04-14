Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MSC stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

