Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $636.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.73. Studio City International has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

