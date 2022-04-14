Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

