Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

