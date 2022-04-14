Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,273 shares of company stock worth $2,191,215.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.