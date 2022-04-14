Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of SUNL opened at $4.65 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

