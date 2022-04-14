Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

