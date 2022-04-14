Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $630,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,018. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.