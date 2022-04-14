Susquehanna Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $47.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

