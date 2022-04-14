SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIVB opened at $520.67 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

