Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Issue Dividend of $0.98

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9802 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

