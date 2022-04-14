Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 100 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

