Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,661,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $22,462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $295,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.