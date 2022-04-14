Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.