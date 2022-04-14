SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.38.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:SNX opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $652,435. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

