SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $99.65 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $652,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

