SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

SNX opened at $99.65 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $652,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

