Synovus Financial (SNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

