Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

