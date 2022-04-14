T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of TROW opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.70. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

