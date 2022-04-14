Taglich Brothers Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenBox POS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for GreenBox POS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.30. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 503,817 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

