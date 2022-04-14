Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TALO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

