Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.