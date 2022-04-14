Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

