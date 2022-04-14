Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Taronis Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Taronis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Taronis Technologies (Get Rating)
