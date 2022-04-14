TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TTDKY stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. TDK has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that TDK will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

